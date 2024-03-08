Clean Juice faces store turnover

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based organic juice chain Clean Juice is facing growing turnover with least 16 franchise locations — or roughly 18% of its current footprint — listed for sale via online channels.

Those stores are listed on BizBuySell.com, where prices range from $50,000 to $400,000. Listings run the gamut, from a Colorado location that is one of Clean Juice’s top three revenue stores to one in Florida that just opened in June. There are seven stores in the Charlotte market.

“I think, big picture, you’re going to see about 10% of units transfer in any franchise in any given year,” CEO Landon Eckles says. “And when things are more volatile, the transfer rates go up, right? That’s just part of the business.”

However, the band has already seen its store count fall from 112 to about 90, shrinking its footprint by roughly 20%.

Eckles recently spoke with the Charlotte Business Journal about the chain's next steps, where things stand in an ongoing dispute with franchisees and swirling rumors of a possible sale. Read the full story on CBJ's website here.









