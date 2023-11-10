Embattled home builder uses another company name

Multiple homebuyers have complained to Action 9 about Christian Novellino and his company, Constructing Up.

He’s also listed as the registered agent for Pillar Custom Homes, not to be confused with Pillar Homes which is not related.

Action 9 didn’t find any record of Pillar Custom Homes in North Carolina. It looks like it only operates in South Carolina. According to state records there, it’s listed as a “division” of Constructing Up.

(WATCH: Car crashes into Dilworth building during multi-vehicle accident)

Car crashes into Dilworth building during multi-vehicle accident

©2023 Cox Media Group