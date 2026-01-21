Embezzlement case: Dallas Church of God sues media director for theft

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Dallas Church of God has filed a lawsuit against Jordan Shortridge, alleging he embezzled over $448,000 while serving as the church’s media director, the Gaston Gazette reported.

The lawsuit, filed on Jan. 13, accuses Shortridge of making unauthorized purchases over a prolonged period, using credit cards and bank accounts belonging to the then-pastor, Rev. Daniel Shortridge. The embezzlement was uncovered after the church hired an accounting firm to conduct a forensic audit in May 2023.

Shortridge was employed as the media director of Dallas Church of God starting in January 2018.

According to the lawsuit, he misappropriated $448,278 over several years, leading to significant financial loss for the church.

Upon being confronted about the misappropriation, Shortridge admitted to the allegations.

This prompted the church to file a police report regarding the matter.

As a result of these allegations, Shortridge has been charged with felony larceny.

Currently, the case is pending in court as authorities continue to investigate the claims.

Selective Insurance Company, which provides coverage for Dallas Church of God, has taken the lead in filing the lawsuit on behalf of the church. The lawsuit seeks to recover financial losses, with the total amount to be determined during a civil trial.

