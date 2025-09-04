Emergency crews address ammonia leak at Charlotte Amtrak station

CHARLOTTE — Overnight, emergency crews responded to a report of a possible ammonia leak from a rail car at the Amtrak station in north Charlotte.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m., prompting a massive response visible from our tower cam.

Norfolk Southern confirmed that the source of the leak was located and addressed, ensuring there was no threat to the public.

MEDIC responded to the scene but reported that no one was hurt.

Roads surrounding the train yard were temporarily shut down as a precaution. The scene was cleared by 3:30 a.m.

