Emergency crews respond to shooting call in north Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — Emergency crews responded to a shooting call at a north Charlotte home Friday morning, MEDIC said.

Multiple first responders were spotted outside a house along Chalkstone Road around 5 a.m. Since then, more officers have arrived.

MEDIC says this is still an active investigation.

Video from the scene shows several officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a MEDIC truck at the scene.

Channel 9 is asking CMPD what happened and if everyone is ok.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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