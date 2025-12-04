Emotional trial underway for driver accused of killing family in golf cart crash

Austin Harmon is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed Michael Marlowe and his two children, who were on a golf cart on Fort Dobbs Road in June 2022.

Prosecutors say Harmon’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit at 0.12, and there were drugs in his system at the time of the crash. Three other people were seriously injured in the incident.

Dozens of family members and friends of Michael Marlowe attended the court proceedings, listening to emotional testimony from several first responders.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty reported from the courtroom Thursday, noting that one of the paramedics broke down on the stand while describing the horrific scene.

The paramedic was the first to arrive and found the father and his five-year-old son deceased.

The same paramedic testified that she saw Harmon carry a small child after the wreck and did not observe him stumbling or unsteady on his feet.

The trial continues as the community seeks justice for the tragic loss of life and the impact on the surviving victims.

