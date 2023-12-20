Employee burned during fire at Monroe plant

MONROE, N.C. — One worker at a refrigeration plant in Monroe was burned after a fire Wednesday morning, officials in Union County say.

The fire happened around 6:20 a.m. at Republic Refrigeration, which is on Gray Fox Road.

According to a Union County spokesperson, several agencies responded to the fire. It’s believed to have started from an electrical panel.

One worker was taken to a hospital in Charlotte to be treated for first and second-degree burns, officials said. The employee wasn’t identified.

Officials said the fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

