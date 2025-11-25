Environmental groups sue U.S. National Service over logging in Pisgah National Forest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Environmental groups are suing the U.S. National Service over what they call an unlawful logging project in the Pisgah National Forest, ABC affiliate WLOS in Asheville reported.

Southern Environmental Law Center, representing MountainTrue and the Center for Biological Diversity, claim the logging is going to pollute a nearby river and kill endangered species in western North Carolina.

WLOS reached out to the Forest Service but could not comment on the lawsuit.

