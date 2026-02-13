EPA administrator visits Huntersville car dealership after major rule change over greenhouse gases

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A day after the Environmental Protection Agency reversed a major decision affecting greenhouse gases, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin was in Huntersville touting the benefit to the auto industry.

The EPA is rolling back its finding that greenhouse gas emissions like carbon dioxide and methane contribute to climate change and cause harm to public health.

Channel 9 Climate Reporter Michelle Alfini was in Huntersville as Zeldin talked about the changes during a visit to Toyota of North Charlotte.

Zeldin says dealership lots like this one were filled with electric vehicles that people didn’t want to buy. He says this new policy will give people the choice so they can get a car they actually want. But opponents say, cutting back on emissions standards means we will all pay the price in the future.

“This whole process shouldn’t be driven by the demands of politicians and bureaucrats out of places like Washington, D.C.,” Zeldin said.

Zeldin says regulation went too far with restricting vehicle emissions.

“If you read section 202 of the Clean Air Act, you won’t find anything about global climate change,” Zeldin said.

The legislation gives the EPA the power to regulate any air pollutant that harms public welfare. Since 2009, that included greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide.

Zeldin eliminated that Thursday.

“It means more pollution, more harms. It creates, you know, uncertainty for businesses that harm global competitiveness,” said Peter Zalzal with the Environmental Defense Fund.

Zalzal says at a time when North Carolina is still recovering from disasters like Hurricane Helene, decisions like this will only worsen future outcomes.

Zeldin argued U.S. policy shouldn’t rely on assumptions, especially if there’s an economic cost.

“As a result of yesterday’s decision, that means more affordability for people who want to go out and purchase a new vehicle,” Zeldin said.

Zeldin said the policy would save the average customer around $2,400 on a new vehicle.

“Do you believe that greenhouse gases have an impact on the climate and people’s health?” Alfini asked.

“So there’s a heat-trapping effect. Your question by the way, emitting carbon dioxide is no threat to public health,” Zeldin said. “Yes, greenhouse gases have heat-trapping effects. Does that mean that we should look at each individual vehicle on the road and think that person who is driving that car is ruining and is going to end the planet? No.”

Electric vehicle sales have been increasing for the past decade. In 2024 one in ten new cars sold was electric. Sales decreased in 2025, after the One Big Beautiful Bill ended the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit.

(VIDEO: Advocates say transit plan will help clean up environment)

Advocates say transit plan will help clean up environment

©2026 Cox Media Group