The Political Beat Candidate Guide: South Carolina Secretary of State

Two Democrats are vying to be the Democratic nominee for Secretary of State: Jason Belton and Edwina Winter.

The winner will face incumbent Republican Mark Hammond in November.

Belton did not respond to our candidate guide. We will update this page with his responses if we receive them.

Edwina Winter (D)

Edwina Winter

What is your occupation?

Founder of Nonprofit. Small business owner. Real Estate Agent.

Why are you running?

I am running for a number of reasons. I was triggered to run when the Trump administration signed an EO to re-evaluate all naturalized citizens. As someone who proudly became a citizen in 2018, I was horrified and afraid. South Carolina has been my home for 14 years. I have made community and a life here and didn’t want to be driven away. So, I decided to stay and fight and run for office. I decided I was most qualified to be Secretary of State. After researching the office it became apparent that after 23 years of Republican incumbency, it is a much neglected office that could be doing so much more to improve the lives of South Carolinians. At that point I was even more motivated to run as I know I have the expertise and drive to do the work.

As Secretary of State, I’ll make it easier for small businesses to start, operate, and grow by cutting red tape, speeding up filings, and modernizing online services. I’ll fight for transparency and fair competition so local entrepreneurs aren’t squeezed out by insider deals and bureaucratic delays.

What is the top priority for the state and how do you plan to address it?

There are many challenges including declining manufacturing, aging population, agriculture under stress, tourism sector neglected, infrastructure in crisis and many people living below the poverty line. Increasing sustainable economic activity that reinvests in the state rather than sucking out resources and productivity will help all of these issues.

I will advocate for small businesses and nonprofits all over the state. I will create a Secretary of State office that supports the formation and thriving of small businesses and nonprofits all over the state in all sectors. I will make the office more accessible to everyone, simpler to understand, cheaper to file and more supportive of state businesses. I will encourage anyone who has a good idea or feels called to serve their community to take the step into business creation and ownership wherever or whoever they are.

How will you advocate for small businesses?

Small businesses and nonprofits are the backbone of the state. The create generational wealth, stable and thriving communities and attract economic growth to the state. They also attract other businesses which builds on their success. Increasing economic activity helps preserve healthcare options and attracts infrastructure and diversifies the economic base. I would set up Sec of State Offices and portals in local libraries, make the office a one stop shop for setting up businesses, including connecting small businesses with grants, funding options and other resources. I would also encourage a reduction in small business tax rates.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I have 38 years of business experience, often in highly regulated industries, so I understand the way that business works and what is necessary to help it work better. I understand the need for transparency and accountability in business operations. My business experience is global, I have worked in UK, Europe, US, China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. Therefore, I can be very objective in my view of what works and what doesn’t and apply it in office. I have had great success in bringing very different parties to the table and create successful negotiations. In addition to that experience, I am also a small business owner in South Carolina so I understand the challenges of setting up and running a business in

South Carolina and ways to improve it. On top of that, I have also founded a faith-based nonprofit in the state and am also a notary. That means I have touched every aspect that the Secretary of State office is responsible for. Unlike my opponents I am not a political operative, I have real world experience of the problems facing everyday South Carolinians. I am a hard worker and know that I have the experience, aptitude and attitude for the office as well as an abiding love for my home state.

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