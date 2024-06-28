Erica Bryant celebrates 20 years at Channel 9

CHARLOTTE — To say Erica Bryant is beloved in the Charlotte community would be an understatement. People don’t just watch, they trust Bryant.

On Friday, she’s celebrating the 20-year mark at Channel 9.

She’s been a strong advocate for others, and she’s seen you through so many of Charlotte’s toughest times, always looking to make things better.

And did you know that she does that in two languages? Erica has delivered the news to our Spanish-speaking community members throughout the years.

Some of Erica’s favorite stories include:

9 Investigates: Are veterans receiving your donations? 9 Investigates: Are veterans receiving your donations?

EXCLUSIVE PART 1: Steve Smith opens up about growing up with domestic violence Steve Smith is opening up about a disturbing truth that he has kept private for most of his life.

9 Investigates: NC stalking laws leave victims at risk 9 Investigates: NC stalking laws leave victims at risk

The cost of North Carolina's wildfires The cost of North Carolina's wildfires

She also loves the stories with Saundra and Chancellor Adams.

We always tell you that WSOC stands for We Serve Our Community, and no one lives that out more than Bryant. (And if you’re feeling inspired to help, Bryant is asking viewers to donate to Dress for Success Charlotte, which provides professional attire to empower women in the community.)

Thank you to Erica for 20 years with Channel 9, and cheers to many more!

(VIDEO: Anchor Erica Bryant sits down with ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee on her children’s book series)

