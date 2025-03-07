‘Especially dangerous’: Change on the way at Morganton crosswalk where two students were hit

MORGANTON, N.C. — Officials are taking action at a crosswalk in Morganton after two students from the North Carolina School of Science and Math were hit after a driver ran a red light back in January.

Channel 9 reported when that crash happened, and it wasn’t the first time something like that happened on West Fleming Drive. Now, the city could lower the speed limit near the school.

A witness and other folks in Morganton told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty they have concerns with so many students using the crosswalk. Students told Faherty they’re hopeful it can be made safer so they can get to schools and businesses in Morganton.

Caleb Harris said he saw the most recent crash and called 911. He says the intersection is “especially dangerous.”

Harris told Faherty that people speed through the area, and Faherty saw it first-hand on a radar set up near the intersection.

The state has proposed reducing the speed limit from 45 miles per hour to 35 mph. The idea already has support from city leaders.

Harris says he hopes no one else gets hurt.

“The speed limit isn’t going to stop it from happening; people speeding is what’s causing the issue,” Harris said.

Faherty reached out to the Morganton police chief, who said there will be a public information campaign when the speed limit drops. The police department will enforce the new speed limit after that.

We’ve asked the police department and the school for an update on the students’ conditions after the January crash. We’ll update this article when we know more.

