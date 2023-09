CHARLOTTE — Some college football fans in the Charlotte area were disappointed Thursday night after the Florida-Utah game suddenly went to black.

We’ve learned there’s an argument over how much money Spectrum pays ESPN and Disney for their network broadcasts.

It impacts those networks, but it does not impact ABC programming or Channel 9.

VIDEO: ESPN’s College GameDay returns to Charlotte for Duke’s Mayo Classic

ESPN’s College GameDay returns to Charlotte for Duke’s Mayo Classic

©2023 Cox Media Group