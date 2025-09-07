Etienne brothers set to face off in NFL game for the first time

CHARLOTTE — For the first time ever, brothers Trevor and Travis Etienne will face each other on the field in an NFL game Sunday.

Trevor Etienne, a running back for the Panthers, and his older brother Travis Etienne, a running back for the Jaguars, have never played against each other at any level of football until now.

“Me and my brother, we are the ones competing, but it took everyone, and I just tip my hat and thankful to have my family as my circle and to help us get here where we’re at today,” said Trevor Etienne.

The Etienne brothers have an age gap, with Trevor being five and a half years younger than Travis. This age difference meant they never shared the field in Pop Warner, high school, or college football.

The anticipation for this matchup has been building since both brothers entered the NFL, knowing that it would be the first opportunity for them to compete directly against each other.

