European-style Belmont market expands to LoSo

CHARLOTTE — A unique conception from across the Atlantic is expanding its Piedmont presence with a new location in Charlotte.

The Everyday Market opened in Belmont in 2019 with great success, Chef Majid Amoorpour says. It’s a European-style neighborhood market offering freshly baked breads, patisseries, artisanal sandwiches, a full-service coffee bar and niche wines.

Such success promoted Amoorpour to open a second location, this time penetrating the Charlotte market.

The new location is near Clanton Street on 3541 Dewitt Lane and opens at 8 a.m.

Chef Amoorpour trained in Sweden and worked across Europe before coming to the Queen City to open his first Charlotte concept, Bistro La Bon in Plaza Midwood.

