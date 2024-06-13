EV company that made big promises here now bankrupt

CHARLOTTE — Arrival, the electric vehicle startup that made significant commitments in the Charlotte region, is bankrupt after years of financial struggles.
The company announced this week that it filed for bankruptcy on May 16 in Luxembourg, where Arrival is based.
Arrival was declared bankrupt by a Luxembourg court on May 22. The disclosure came after Arrival sold its manufacturing assets in the U.K. and U.S. to Torrance, California-based Canoo Inc.
