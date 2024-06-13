EV company that made big promises here now bankrupt

CHARLOTTE — Arrival, the electric vehicle startup that made significant commitments in the Charlotte region , is bankrupt after years of financial struggles.

The company announced this week that it filed for bankruptcy on May 16 in Luxembourg, where Arrival is based.

Arrival was declared bankrupt by a Luxembourg court on May 22. The disclosure came after Arrival sold its manufacturing assets in the U.K. and U.S. to Torrance, California-based Canoo Inc.

