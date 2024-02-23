‘Every hour counts’: Mecklenburg County prepares for future attacks

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County is preparing now for any future disasters in the community.

Local agencies joined Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management and the U.S. Military in a preparatory week involving a simulated mass casualty event.

It’s part of an effort by the U.S. Northern Command and the Army to enhance their response capabilities in the event of a chemical, biological or nuclear attack.

“Every hour counts,” said . “That’s why we continuously exercise and took this opportunity to work here and communicate and coordinate so we can get here quicker.”

The military says they’re conducting these trainings in major cities across the country.

