‘Everyone’s heartbroken’: Neighbors shaken by death of Chester man found in burning car

CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester County Coroner confirmed the identity of the man found dead in a burning car over the weekend.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry spoke to neighbors who said they’re shaken by the incident and believe foul play was involved in his death. Investigators are still working to determine how he died.

The victim was identified on Wednesday as 44-year-old Israel Bunting V.

“A nice guy like that, everybody wondering. He don’t do nothing to nobody, why would something like this happen?” said Candy White, a neighbor in Chester. “Everybody’s like this can’t be true. A guy like this don’t deserve nothing, he didn’t bother nobody.”

Bunting was found Saturday morning in a burning car on Turnbuckle Road in Chester County. For now, the coroner is still investigating how Bunting died and if it was murder.

“I’m friends with a lot of people and everyone’s heartbroken over everything going on with him passing,” Brittany Poag told Terry.

Neighbors say it’s hard to believe that foul play wasn’t involved.

“I think somebody had to have done something to him,” Poag said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case, but they haven’t had any new developments since Bunting’s death was reported.

Bunting’s family was too shaken up by the incident to talk on camera.

Neighbors are praying for his family, and they say if someone did this, they want them held accountable.

“I really hope they do find out what happened,” White said.

