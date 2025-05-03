Charlotte Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run on Florida interstate

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man has been arrested after allegedly hitting and killing two surveyors on an interstate in Florida.

According to WFTV, Hassan Abdirahman Sheikh Ali was driving a semitruck on Interstate 95 in Palm Bay when the incident occurred.

Ali then stopped at the scene for a second before taking off, according to police.

The semitruck he was driving was later stopped by officers 130 miles later.

Police said Ali is being held in Florida without bond.

