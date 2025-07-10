Ex-boyfriend arrested for kidnapping, assaulting woman for 2nd time in weeks

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, Logan Calaway, from her home in Unionville on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a swift investigation, the Union County Sheriff’s Office stated on Thursday.

Logan Calaway

Calaway, 23, allegedly assaulted the victim and forcibly took her from her home, fleeing in her vehicle. The victim had an active Domestic Violence Protection Order against him at the time of the incident.

“This young woman suffered unimaginable violence at the hands of someone she once trusted,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey, emphasizing the county’s zero tolerance for domestic violence.

Deputies were called to the Unionville home around 6 p.m. to investigate a reported kidnapping.

Using technology such as the National Crime Information Center and FLOCK Safety license plate readers, investigators tracked Calaway to Bennettsville, South Carolina, where he was arrested, and the victim was rescued.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the assault.

This incident was not the first violent encounter between Calaway and the victim; he had previously assaulted and kidnapped her in June in Matthews. His previous mugshot is posted below.

“Despite the severity of those charges, a magistrate in Mecklenburg County set a secured bond of only $45,000, allowing Calaway to secure his release approximately one week later,” the sheriff said.

Following the recent incident, Calaway faces multiple felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. He appeared in court and was held on a $1 million bond.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case, urging anyone with information to come forward. Sheriff Cathey’s statement underscores the serious approach the county takes towards domestic violence offenses.

