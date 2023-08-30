Ex-congressman’s Quail Hollow mansion back on market at $8.75M

CHARLOTTE — A Quail Hollow Country Club mansion owned by a former congressman is back on the market, carrying the highest residential listing price in Charlotte at $8.75 million.

That French chateau-inspired home on the 7300 block of Baltusrol Lane hit the market on Monday. It’s owned by former U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger and wife Suzanne, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

The property is being listed by Linwood Bolles and Valérie Dulude of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty in Charlotte. The brokerage declined to comment on the sellers.

The estate boasts more than 10,000 square feet and includes four en-suite bedrooms, each with walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows, according to a press release from Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property has a total of five bedrooms as well as six full and three half bathrooms. The 1.1-acre lot includes a pool and manicured garden that overlooks the 14th fairway of the Quail Hollow golf course.

