Ex-coworker expressed concerns before Charlotte massage therapist’s arrest

CHARLOTTE — A massage therapist, Jarrod Jared Crawford, was arrested for peeping on a client at Silent Moment Spa in south Charlotte.

Crawford was previously fired from Nature’s Spa and Wellness after a coworker filed a complaint against him with the State Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy.

A former coworker, who wished to remain anonymous, told Channel 9 that she was victimized by Crawford during a massage session.

The coworker described an incident on April 2 when she and Crawford were scheduled to trade 90-minute massages, a common practice in the industry.

She set her cellphone on the counter to time the massage and fell asleep shortly after.

She reported waking up to Crawford offering a breast massage, which she declined, questioning his certification in that modality.

Upon checking her phone afterward, she found it opened to a private photo album containing intimate photos of herself.

The coworker confronted Crawford about the breach of privacy, which he denied.

She alerted her supervisor and the spa manager the next day, expressing discomfort in working with Crawford further.

Crawford was fired from Nature’s Spa days after the incident. It remains unclear whether the complaint was in his file when he was later hired by Massage Envy.

The coworker expressed no surprise at Crawford’s arrest, given her previous experience with him.

The State Board has been asked whether the complaint was considered during his hiring at Massage Envy.

VIDEO: Worker at south Charlotte spa arrested for filming woman during massage

Worker at south Charlotte spa arrested for filming woman during massage

©2025 Cox Media Group