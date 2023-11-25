Exhibit of Bob Ross paintings on display in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — The “World’s Largest” Exhibit of Bob Ross paintings arrived in North Carolina this week.

There are more than 75 works by the creator and host of “The Joy of Painting” at North Carolina Wesleyan University in Rocky Mount.

The art instructor and television host showed the world how to paint on his PBS program for nearly a decade.

One visitor said he connects with Ross’ artistic vision.

“I use a high-resolution camera for my work and with that you see details that you normally wouldn’t notice in real life, and so what I see in his paintings is these amazing details,” Bob Cassanova from Rocky Mount said.

Tickets are 15 dollars and admission is free for kids under five.

The exhibit will be open until January 4.

