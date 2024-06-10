Expect delays on Independence Boulevard during graduation ceremonies

CHARLOTTE — Prepare for possible delays if you’re going out to east Charlotte on Independence Boulevard this week.
High school graduation ceremonies are taking place at Ovens Auditorium and Bojangles Coliseum, and the crowds of people attending will impact traffic along Independence Boulevard.
Here’s the graduation schedule starting June 10:
Monday at Bojangles Coliseum
- 8:30 a.m. West Charlotte High School
- 12 p.m. Olympic High School
- 3:30 p.m. David W. Butler High School
- 7 p.m. Mallard Creek High School
Tuesday at Bojangles Coliseum
- 8:30 a.m. Julius L. Chambers High School
- 12 p.m. William A. Hough High School
- 3:30 p.m. Palisades High School
- 7 p.m. Harding University High School
Tuesday at Ovens Auditorium
- 8 a.m. Northwest School of the Arts
- 11:30 a.m. John Taylor Williams Secondary Montessori
- 3 p.m. Charlotte Mecklenburg Virtual High School/Charlotte Mecklenburg Academy
Wednesday at Bojangles Coliseum
- 12:30 p.m. Independence High School
- 4 p.m. Phillip O Berry Academy of Technology
- 7:30 p.m. West Mecklenburg High School
Wednesday at Ovens Auditorium
- 8 a.m. Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences
- 11:30 a.m. Cochrane Collegiate Academy
Thursday at Bojangles Coliseum
- 8 a.m. Ardrey Kell High School
- 12 p.m. Myers Park High School
