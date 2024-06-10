Expect delays on Independence Boulevard during graduation ceremonies

CHARLOTTE — Prepare for possible delays if you’re going out to east Charlotte on Independence Boulevard this week.

High school graduation ceremonies are taking place at Ovens Auditorium and Bojangles Coliseum, and the crowds of people attending will impact traffic along Independence Boulevard.

Here’s the graduation schedule starting June 10:

Monday at Bojangles Coliseum

8:30 a.m. West Charlotte High School

12 p.m. Olympic High School

3:30 p.m. David W. Butler High School

7 p.m. Mallard Creek High School

Tuesday at Bojangles Coliseum

8:30 a.m. Julius L. Chambers High School

12 p.m. William A. Hough High School

3:30 p.m. Palisades High School

7 p.m. Harding University High School

Tuesday at Ovens Auditorium

8 a.m. Northwest School of the Arts

11:30 a.m. John Taylor Williams Secondary Montessori

3 p.m. Charlotte Mecklenburg Virtual High School/Charlotte Mecklenburg Academy

Wednesday at Bojangles Coliseum

12:30 p.m. Independence High School

4 p.m. Phillip O Berry Academy of Technology

7:30 p.m. West Mecklenburg High School

Wednesday at Ovens Auditorium

8 a.m. Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences

11:30 a.m. Cochrane Collegiate Academy

Thursday at Bojangles Coliseum

8 a.m. Ardrey Kell High School

12 p.m. Myers Park High School

