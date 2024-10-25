Expect road closures in Uptown Charlotte for Concert for Carolina

CHARLOTTE — The Concert for Carolina benefit show is Saturday night and if you’ll be driving in Uptown Charlotte, you should expect road closures.

At least 3,000 people are expected to attend a festival that leads up to the concert itself. That means we will see road closures as early as Saturday morning that will last until late that evening.

From 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m., there will be closures in front of Bank of America Stadium that include North Graham Street from West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard toward South Mint Street. Those closures will continue from South Mint Street down to East Morehead Street.

The small stretch of Brooklyn Village from South Mint Street towards Church Street will also be impacted, so to avoid that traffic, Traffic Team 9 recommends using either Church Street or North Tryon Street as alternatives.

If you weren’t able to snag tickets to Concert for Carolina, we’ve got good news: You’ll still be able to watch it. A livestream will be available through Veeps for the show being held at Bank of America Stadium.

Tickets for the show sold out quickly.

