Avetts, more artists join ‘Concert for Carolina’; livestream will be available

CHARLOTTE — If you weren’t able to snag tickets to the “Concert for Carolina” benefit show, we’ve got good news: you’ll still be able to watch it.

On Tuesday, organizers announced that a livestream will be available through Veeps for the show being held at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 26. Tickets for the show sold out quickly last week.

The livestream will be available for free to those impacted by Hurricane Helene — Veeps is using geotargeting to ensure that those in the affected areas will not be charged. For those not directly impacted, the livestream will cost $24.99. Additional donations can also be made through the website.

All proceeds from the stream will go to the same organizations that lead performers Luke Combs and Eric Church selected for ticket sales to benefit, including Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, and Eblen Charities.

The livestream will be available at this link.

Also on Tuesday, it was announced that the Avett Brothers, Scotty McCreery, Chase Rice, and Parmalee have joined the lineup, which features Combs and Church along with Billy Strings, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, and Bailey Zimmerman.

All proceeds from the show will support hurricane relief efforts in the Carolina region.

