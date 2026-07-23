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Experimental weight-loss drug moves closer to FDA review

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Experimental weight-loss drug moves closer to FDA review
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A new weight-loss drug from Eli Lilly could be one step closer to reaching the market after late-stage clinical trial results showed promising outcomes.

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The company said participants taking its experimental drug, retatrutide, lost an average of about 50 pounds over 18 months during the study.

The medication works by targeting three hormones involved in appetite and metabolism, a different approach than many existing weight-loss treatments.

The most commonly reported side effects were stomach-related.

Retatrutide is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with a decision possible as early as 2027.

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