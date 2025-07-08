Expert tips to avoid Amazon Prime Day scams

CHARLOTTE — Amazon Prime Day began Tuesday, and experts want to make sure you don’t get swept up in the scams.

Security specialists want shoppers to look out for two things — seemingly urgent links in emails or texts and fake websites that look similar to ones you trust.

These suspicious links may be disguised as shipment updates, account errors or other messages that seem pressing.

The software security company, Check Point, found more than a thousand new website domains with names resembling Amazon appeared online last month alone.

“They’ll clone the logon page, the logo, the fonts, the color schemes to try and create these malicious logon pages to harvest credentials and payment information from unsuspecting users,” Greg Pepper, Check Point software security architect, said.

Experts recommend taking a few extra seconds to type the website into your browser to know you’re on the real page. Be sure to do it carefully because small typos can lead to fake sites.

They also suggest using credit cards instead of debit cards for online purchases. Fraud protection tends to be better with credit.

