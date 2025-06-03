How to protect biometrics data from falling into the wrong hands

CHARLOTTE — When you think of identity theft, you probably think about personal information, such as Social Security Numbers, said Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke.

You must now consider biometrics, as well, including using your fingerprint to unlock your phone, your face or voice for online banking, or your palm at the doctor’s office.

Some companies use your biometric information to verify your identity, which is intended to make it harder for thieves to impersonate you.

The idea is to prevent identity theft.

However, thieves who get their hands on your biometrics may be able to access your devices, accounts, a secure building where you work, and the list goes on, Stoogenke said.

The Identity Theft Resource Center released this report recently.

It says 87% of the people surveyed were asked to provide a biometric identifier in the past year and 91% agreed.

However, 63% still had serious concerns about it, and only 35% trust companies to protect the data well.

Consumers have questions.

“How the information is being used. How it’s being stored. What else you’re doing with it?” ITRC’s Eva Velasquez told Stoogenke.

Biometrics or not, Stephanie Fountain wants as little of her information out there as possible. She says someone stole her identity.

“I freaked out, like I started bawling my eyes out,” she said.

She says she went to file taxes and found out someone already did in her name.

“My credit’s been ruined,” she said. “It’s just impacting me big time.”

If you’re worried about sharing your biometric information, read the company’s privacy policy.

If you don’t like what the company is gathering or how they’re using it, see if you can opt out or, as a last resort, do business with someone else.

A red flag: If a company contacts you out of the blue, walk away. Don’t share personal information, biometric or not.

If you’re not sure what to do, ask a nonprofit:

