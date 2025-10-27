Experts reveal top tips to reduce teen driver insurance costs

CHARLOTTE — Teen drivers tend to be riskier on the road, which means they’re more expensive to insure. The experts at Consumer Reports have tips on how to choose the right car insurance and save thousands of dollars each year.

Experts say the type of car matters because teen drivers have crash rates nearly four times those of drivers 20 and older. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for ages 15 to 24, so choosing the right vehicle is critical.

“You’re gonna want to choose a car that isn’t too big, isn’t too small, and also too fast,” Consumer Reports’ Keith Barry said. “Not only is it going to be cheaper to insure, but it’s also going to give that teen driver a better sense of their speed.”

Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety identified more than 50 used cars under $20,000. They have features designed to keep young drivers out of a crash but that also offer strong protection if a crash does occur. They include the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Hyundai Tucson.

However, the car itself is only half the challenge. Insurance for teens can run much higher than for experienced drivers, so should you put your teen on a separate plan?

“In general, putting your kid in a separate plan will cost more money,” Barry said. “Loyalty doesn’t pay. Shop around. Insurance companies want to attract you with lower rates.”

Consumer Reports found that drivers who switched insurers saved about $461 on their annual premium, but experts say there’s one area where you shouldn’t compromise.

“Never skimp on liability insurance even if it does save you money on your premium,” Barry said.

Depending on the value of your home and other assets, parents may want to ask about an umbrella policy. It’s extra liability coverage beyond auto and homeowners’ insurance.

