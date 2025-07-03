New NC laws kick in, raising car insurance premiums

CHARLOTTE — Many drivers in North Carolina will face higher car insurance costs due to new state laws that went into effect Tuesday.

One law extends the surcharge period for new drivers. Previously, insurance companies could only add a surcharge to policies with new drivers for the first three years, but this has now been extended to eight years.

Another law raises the minimum liability levels required on all North Carolina policies, which could lead to higher premiums for many drivers.

Additionally, insurance providers are now permitted to raise premiums for drivers who have received multiple speeding tickets within a five-year period, up from the previous three-year window.

A separate 5% rate hike for all North Carolina drivers is also set to take effect in October.

