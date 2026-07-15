Experts test healthier school meal options in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The School Nutrition Association brought nutritional experts together in Charlotte Tuesday to sample school food.

It’s part of the association’s Annual National Conference. The event helps school menu planners preview new meal options, equipment and products for cafeterias. It also allows leaders to discuss strategies for overcoming possible financial or operational challenges in the year to come.

There were tests for whole grain breakfast options, some with less added sugar and no artificial dyes.

The association is awaiting the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new nutrition standards later this year.

“We’re looking at increased protein, new standards of fresh fruits and vegetables, more scratched cooking more items in the kitchen, preparing to serve the best meals to our students,” Dr. Ashley Powell, president of the School Nutrition Association, said.

The association says more federal funding is needed for school meals, staff, equipment and culinary training.

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