CMPD: Charlotte sees drop in overall crime; homicides increase slightly

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released its midyear public safety update Wednesday, showing reductions in multiple crime categories across the city.

CMPD says Charlotte is heading in the right direction when it comes to public safety. Police Chief Estella Patterson credits the improvements to proactive policing, increased officer visibility and community partnerships.

However, while there have been double-digit drops in violent and property crimes, homicides have edged higher this year than last.

According to the department’s report, overall crime is down 16% compared to this time last year. Violent crime is down 8%, while property crime has dropped 17%. Police also reported declines in robberies, aggravated assaults, vehicle thefts and burglaries.

“I often say that public safety is a shared responsibility,” Chief Patterson said. “When residents step forward and law enforcement agencies work together, cases are solved faster, trust grows and our city becomes safer.”

But there’s still work to do. City homicides are up slightly by 3% so far this year, and CMPD says youth safety remains a top priority.

While juvenile crime is down 15% overall, police say so-called “teen takeovers” continue to be a major concern this summer.

CMPD says its juvenile crime numbers do not include the recent Fourth of July weekend, when the city saw several high-profile incidents involving young people.

Moving forward, the department says it will continue working with community partners to maintain a safer Charlotte.

©2026 Cox Media Group