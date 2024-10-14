Extras needed for two movies being filmed in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Hollywood has come to the Queen City and casting directors are busy looking for extras.

Tona B. Dahlquist Casting is accepting submissions for both “Apopka,” which stars Sydney Sweeney and Ben Foster, and “Roofman,” which stars Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst.

The casting agency says they’ll need more than 1,000 people for filming and all background actors will be paid.

In August we reported that another agency was handling casting for “Roofman,” but that was for speaking roles. To be considered for an extra, you must submit through Tona B. Dahlquist Casting.

Production is seeking all types and all ages, including those who can portray everything from prisoners, birthday party kids, McDonald’s workers, store shoppers, boxers, EMTs, and spectators.

You can keep up with each movie’s casting needs on the Tona B. Dahlquist Facebook page.

General submissions can be sent to charlotteextras@gmail.com.

The email heading should include your ethnicity, gender, age, and city and state you live in (example: Caucasian female, 25, Charlotte, NC).

Other information to include:

- Your name, phone number, age, and the city and state you live in.

- Two current photos — one close-up and one full-length (no hats or sunglasses). Photos should be taken with a cellphone, and no other people should be in the photos.

- Your height, weight, complete clothing sizes, and shoe size.

- A description of any visible tattoos and piercings.

- Vehicle information (color, make, year, and model) in case it’s needed for filming.

“Apopka” is a biopic based on the life of legendary female boxer Christy Martin.

“Roofman” is a true crime movie based on the story of serial robber Jeffrey Manchester, who broke into more than 60 McDonald’s overnight by entering through their roofs. Manchester was convicted and sent to prison in 2000 but managed to escape. He evaded police by hiding for months in a Toys R Us and Circuit City store in Charlotte where he lived off baby food. He was eventually caught and sent back to prison.

