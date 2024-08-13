True crime movie starring Channing Tatum to be filmed in Charlotte; extras needed

CHARLOTTE — One of Hollywood’s most popular stars is coming to the Queen City soon.

The movie “Roofman” starring Channing Tatum is set to be filmed in Charlotte from October through December and locals are needed as background actors.

The Cast Station is looking for females ages 6-20 and 25-65 and males ages 25-65. Some of the types of people directors are looking for include current and former police officers, security guards, delivery drivers, attorneys, pastors and church members.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 Photos: Channing Tatum through the years Here are some memorable photos of actor Channing Tatum through the years. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

To be considered, you’ll need to submit a video to the Limelite app, which is free.

For audition directions, click this link.

According to Deadline.com, “Roofman” is a true crime movie that will be directed by Derek Cianfrance who created the HBO series “I Know This Much Is True.”

The film is based on the story of serial robber Jeffrey Manchester, who broke into more than 60 McDonald’s overnight by entering through their roofs. Manchester became known as the “Rooftop Robber” or “Roofman.” He was convicted and sent to prison in 2000 but escaped. He evaded police by hiding for months in a Toys R Us and Circuit City store in Charlotte where he lived off baby food. He was eventually caught and sent back to prison.

VIDEO: Before the big screen, ‘Mean Girls’ star Reneé Rapp went to a Charlotte high school

Before the big screen, ‘Mean Girls’ star Reneé Rapp went to a Charlotte high school





©2024 Cox Media Group