Eyewitness News Special: Dell Curry’s Jersey Retirement

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets Legend Dell Curry’s jersey is being retired this week, and while the newest generation of Hornets fans knows him as the television voice of the team, those in the know understand just how good Dell was in his decade with the team.

Curry was the team’s first pick in the 1988 expansion draft, and after 9,839 points, he departed as the team’s leading scorer, a title he held for 20 years.

Six years after he was first drafted, he was named the NBA’s 6th Man of the Year. Now, nearly 40 years after that draft, his No. 30 jersey will be hanging from the rafters in the Spectrum Center.

>>Tune in to Channel 9 at 7 p.m. Wednesday for a special look at Dell’s career ahead of his jersey retirement, including exclusive interviews and a look through the Hive Archive.

(VIDEO >> Dell Curry: ‘I wish I could suit up, knock down jumpers’)

Dell Curry: 'I wish I could suit up, knock down jumpers' Dell Curry: 'I wish I could suit up, knock down jumpers'

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