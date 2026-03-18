Hornets Legend Dell Curry reflects on career and pride for his sons ahead of jersey retirement

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets Legend Dell Curry’s jersey is being retired this week, and while the newest generation of Hornets fans knows him as the television voice of the team, those in the know understand just how good Dell was in his decade with the team.

Curry was the team’s first pick in the 1988 expansion draft, and he departed as the team’s leading scorer, a title he held for 20 years. With 9,839 career points, much of his damage was done from beyond the arc -- he shot 40% from the three-point line, and chipped in an average of three rebounds and two assists per game.

Six years after he was first drafted, he was named the NBA’s 6th Man of the Year. Now, nearly 40 years after that draft, his No. 30 jersey will be hanging from the rafters in the Spectrum Center.

>>Watch Channel 9 at 7 p.m. Wednesday for a special presentation featuring exclusive interviews with Dell, his family, and the Hornets community.

(VIDEO: Hornets’ executive selected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award)

Hornets’ executive selected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award

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