Facial recognition screening introduced at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport has introduced facial recognition screening for passengers enrolled in the TSA PreCheck program, allowing them to pass through security without presenting a physical boarding pass or ID.

The faster version of PreCheck is available at no cost and is one of the features offered at 15 U.S. airports known as PreCheck Touchless ID.

