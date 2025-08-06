Fake $100 bills prompt investigations in multiple counties

VALDESE, N.C. — Channel 9’s Dave Faherty found out that fake $100 bills are fooling workers in area counties and they are now taking precautions in hopes to catch the people responsible.

Employees and police told Faherty the bills look like they are older, from the 1980s, and that when checked with a counterfeit detection pen, they come back legit.

Police in Valdese shared photos of two people they’re hoping to identify who they said passed bogus $100 bills at local stores.

They are currently working three cases.

Hickory police said it has worked four cases over the last week where $100 bills were passed. Workers in Hickory alerted other businesses in the area about the fake money.

Police in Newton confirmed on Wednesday morning that they are working a case involving the counterfeit currency at a local grocery store.

Employees contacted Faherty about more cases in Caldwell County.

A nonprofit, Amorem Thrifts and Gifts, installed equipment to scan the bills to see if they’re real or fake.

“For us, since we’re a nonprofit organization, it hurts us in the long run just because we help patients with hospice care,” said Ethan Pathan, with Amorem Thrifts and Gifts. “So, that hurts us and local businesses.”

VIDEO: Consumer Reports: Counterfeit knockoffs may pose safety risks