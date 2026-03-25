Residents in Cleveland and Gaston counties are being warned about a deceptive scam letter falsely claiming to be from Wake County’s court system.

The fraudulent correspondence, which includes a bogus court date and a QR code for payment, has already been reported by numerous individuals.

Fake court scam targets Cleveland and Gaston counties

Authorities urge recipients to avoid scanning the QR code and instead report the incident to their local clerk of court.

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