Fallen debris from wreck on bridge causes busy road to shut down in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Several vehicles struck debris on the inbound lanes of East Independence Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, the Charlotte Fire Department said.
Channel 9 flew over the scene where a car had crashed into the guardrail on the Eastway Drive Bridge in southeast Charlotte.
Debris fell from there onto Independence, which caused three lanes to shut down.
One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, MEDIC said.
No further information was released.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: CATS passengers ready for unused bus lanes to open on East Independence
©2024 Cox Media Group