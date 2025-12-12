Fallen Mt. Holly officer’s former partner naming unborn son in his honor

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Five years after Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Avery Herndon was killed in the line of duty, his former partner said he and his wife will give their unborn son the fallen officer’s middle name to ensure his compassion and courage live on.

Mathis and Herndon were the two youngest guys on their shift and were dispatched to a business break-in call five years ago.

He was standing next to Herndon when a suspect shot and killed his partner.

“It’s been really hard,” Mathis said.

Mathis became a part-time officer after the shooting.

“I just didn’t know what I would do if something like that ever happened again,” Mathis said.

That night reinforced one thing Mathis believed about Herndon.

“I always knew he was courageous and strong,” Mathis said.

That’s the legacy he wants to carry on, so when Mathis calls his son Clayton Avery Mathis, he will think of a special moment the two peace officers shared.

He said Herndon once came across a man struggling to make ends meet and gave him gas money.

“(That) reminded us every day, why we signed up to do what we did,” Mathis said. “I feel like every day it will remind me of Tyler helping that man out at the gas station,” he said.

Mathis said Thursday night he told Herndon’s father about the decision and that news made Mark Herndon happy.

Mathis said that was confirmation for him and his wife.

