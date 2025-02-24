Fallen officers to be honored at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is preparing to hold its annual Charlotte Climb.

On Sunday, April 27, thousands of participants will climb the stairs at Bank of America Stadium to honor four officers killed after an ambush at an east Charlotte home last year.

Those officers were Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Joshua Eyer, Sam Poloche, and Alden Elliott with the state Department of Adult Correction and U.S. Marshal deputy Thomas Weeks Jr.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spoke about the fallen officers during a briefing Monday morning:

“These officers we will honor were more than just their uniforms. They were sons, fathers, husbands, and our friends. They dedicated their lives to protect this community and that will never be forgotten. Tunnel to Towers’ Charlotte Climb is a symbol of the resilience, sacrifice, and unity.”

This is the first time participants will climb at Bank of America Stadium.

Previously, the event was held at the Duke Energy building and the Museum Tower.

