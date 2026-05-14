Drought drops Catawba River to record lows for this time of year

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured dramatic images Thursday showing just how severely the drought has drained the Catawba River.

Sand, mud, and exposed shoreline now sit where water once flowed — a stark change from just one month ago.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon visited the riverbank, standing in an area that should be several feet underwater.

Despite last week’s rain, experts said it wasn’t enough and didn’t fall in the places that needed it most. A brown waterline on the rocks shows how far the river has dropped.

While Ken was filming, he saw two people walking across the river to an island, something the Catawba Riverkeeper said is extremely dangerous, even with water levels this low.

Michael Brunemer, who rents kayaks in the area, said the riverbed is unpredictable.

“Going out there, I was knee deep in it. Into the mud,” he clarified.

At Kevin Loftis Park, the boat launch is partially buried in mud, and grass is growing on the ground that should be five feet underwater.

Catawba Riverkeeper Brandon Jones said he was shocked by what he saw.

“Lowest it’s ever been this time of year,” Jones said.

He explained that the last time the river chain was this low was in 2008, but those levels didn’t arrive until much later in the summer.

Even with last week’s downpours, Jones said the rain only kept conditions from getting worse.

“It didn’t do much to lift the drought. It just kinda stopped us from sliding further.”

The riverbed is now cracking under the sun, and voluntary water restrictions haven’t made a significant impact.

When asked what it would take to recover, Jones said: “Thirteen and a half inches of rain in one month.” He also added that such a rainfall total is highly unlikely.

Several municipalities are expected to announce mandatory water restrictions tomorrow.

Jones said following those rules is one of the few ways residents can help ease the strain while waiting for much‑needed rain.

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