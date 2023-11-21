‘False alarm’ prompts police response in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Multiple police cruisers surrounded an Uptown Charlotte skyscraper Tuesday morning, leaving some witnesses with questions as they looked out their windows.

According to a representative with Wells Fargo, there was a “false alarm” that led to the police response around 11 a.m. Tuesday on S. Tryon Street near 4th Street.

It’s not clear what the false alarm was. No injuries have been reported.

Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis was at the scene in Uptown and saw police officers and firefighters clearing the scene just before noon.

