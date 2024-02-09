Families forced to find place to live after apartments unsafe

HICKORY, N.C. — An apartment complex in Hickory has been deemed unsafe forcing families to find somewhere else to live.

Unsafe signs have been posted on more than a dozen apartments along Seventh Avenue Northwest.

Tenants said firefighters were called to the apartments last weekend after a car struck a railing.

Residents said they were told to move out because of concerns over a retaining wall.

Residents are being relocated by the property management company, Hickory city officials said.

Catawba County confirmed the building inspectors with the county were at the complex this week.

Tenants said part of the problem is with a retaining wall that runs along half of the apartments that has water damage.

A resident said you can see where the bricks and wood are decaying and there’s concern the hillside could give way.

City of Hickory statement:

“On Feb. 7, Hickory Code Enforcement and Catawba County Building Services deemed the apartment building located at 1090 Seventh Avenue NW in Hickory to be unsafe due to damage to an exterior retaining wall by a motor vehicle. The building was not condemned. Residents are being relocated from the building by the property management company. Questions about the status of the building are being directed to the property owner.”

