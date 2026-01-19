Families in western NC face abrupt eviction from FEMA homes

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Families in western North Carolina say they are being forced to vacate homes provided by FEMA after storm Helene struck in 2024. Many residents have received abrupt eviction notices, including one woman who must leave her temporary housing by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The direct housing assistance program from FEMA offers rent-free housing for 18 months after the storm. However, residents like Ginger Hall, who has been living at the Old Fort RV park since her camper was destroyed, have been notified they must move out earlier than anticipated. Hall has documentation stating she could remain at the home in McDowell County until March 29.

Kelli Hart, another resident at the RV park, mentioned that FEMA representatives conduct inspections every two weeks, informing families of impending move-out dates.

The exact number of families facing early eviction from FEMA housing remains unclear.

FEMA’s program has reportedly assisted more than 240 families since the storm. Some residents noted that, while many have been able to purchase homes at steep discounts, others are still in unstable housing situations.

