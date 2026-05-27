Families without water for weeks as property association seeks money for repairs

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — There are 100 families in Burke County that have been without water for weeks after the community well pump failed due to a lightning storm.

The property association requested $1,000 from each resident to cover repair costs.

Residents are relying on alternative sources, with one family filling jugs at a local church and another using creek water for household tasks.

The association has not provided a repair timeline, and the water will require testing before families can use it again.

In the video at the top of this webpage, hear from the Pine Mountain Property Owners Association on how they are fixing the problem.

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