Family of alleged hate crime victim at Ardrey Kell High to speak Friday

CHARLOTTE — A family is expected to speak Friday afternoon about their daughter who they claim was a victim of a hate crime at Ardrey Kell High School.

Channel 9 reported on Wednesday that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said its investigators did not find evidence of a hate crime last month between a boy and the girl.

Only Channel 9 spoke with the boy’s family, who said the classroom fight was instigated by the female student and that he tried to de-escalate.

The girl’s family claimed in a news conference that the boy bullied her and used racial slurs.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district suspended the students.

>>We’ll bring you the latest on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

VIDEO: Family disputes hate crime allegations in Ardrey Kell fight

‘There’s only one truth’: Family disputes hate crime allegations in Ardrey Kell fight





©2025 Cox Media Group