Family calls for hate crime charges after attack at local high school

CHARLOTTE — The family of an Ardrey Kell High School student is calling for hate crime charges after their daughter was allegedly attacked by another student last week inside the school in Ballantyne.

The attack left the sophomore student bloody and bruised, according to her family, who claim she had been bullied by a football player for days before the incident.

The family says the attack occurred in a classroom on Friday and that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is now investigating the incident.

The girl’s family said she suffered three broken bones in her face and must undergo reconstructive surgery.

“He beat her with several punches to the head and face,” said Jabril Hough, a family spokesperson.

At a news conference Wednesday, family members said the boy had bullied the girl for 10 days, and things escalated in a math class Friday.

They said the boy hit her during an argument, and they said it took too long for teachers to intervene, according to the family.

Brook Weis, with the group Moms of Liberty, stood with the family advocating for safer schools.

“We’re talking about a small female and a football player,” Weis said. “I don’t care how it did or didn’t start, no one, even if they’re claiming self-defense, has the right to do this.”

Family members said both the boy and girl were suspended.

Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district did not confirm the family’s story.

They declined to share any details about the incident, citing privacy laws.

However, they did say that school leaders responded appropriately.

“Ardrey Kell followed all policies and procedures outlined in the board policy manual and student code of conduct, including calling law enforcement, calling 911 immediately, and providing medical attention,” said Tim Ivey, chief operations officer at CMS.

The girl who was injured is Muslim, and family members say the boy used racial slurs before hitting her. They filed a police report and want the boy charged with a hate crime.

District officials said CMPD is investigating the incident.

CMPD did not respond on Wednesday to Channel 9′s questions.

